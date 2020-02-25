Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

