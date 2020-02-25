Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $877,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. CF Industries comprises 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

