Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $325.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.