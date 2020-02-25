Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $856,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

