Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

