Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.