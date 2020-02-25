Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,508 IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. IHS Markit makes up approximately 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

