Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

