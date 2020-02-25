Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Edison International comprises 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

NYSE EIX opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

