Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,008. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$53.23 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,946.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,827,183.30. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.61, for a total value of C$816,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,179,471.32. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $485,132 and sold 79,050 shares worth $6,308,481.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

