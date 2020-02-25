Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
TSE:AEM traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,008. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$53.23 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.