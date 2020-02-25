AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $63.67 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

