Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.