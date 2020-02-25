Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.65.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
