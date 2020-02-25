Aegion (AEGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Aegion to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 million, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.