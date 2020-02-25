Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.