Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.