ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
ACAD opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
