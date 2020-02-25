Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.45.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.