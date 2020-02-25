Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.45.
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Article: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.