9,919 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Textainer Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Textainer Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Textainer Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Textainer Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 5,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,522. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGH. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.