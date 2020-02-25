8,595 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2071 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.