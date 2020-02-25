6,420 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Equifax makes up approximately 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

