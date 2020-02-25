50,378 Shares in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,199. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.50, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

