500.com (WBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WBAI opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. 500.com has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

