3D Systems (DDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DDD stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

