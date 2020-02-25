3,963 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kellogg by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Barbara Oil Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $4,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

