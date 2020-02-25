3,932 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Public Storage accounts for about 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.59 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.