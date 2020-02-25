3,746 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. SBA Communications accounts for 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in SBA Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

SBA Communications stock opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

