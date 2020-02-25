3,037 Shares in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $10,345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 239.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

