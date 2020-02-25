2,760 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.34 on Tuesday, reaching $193.45. The company had a trading volume of 585,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.56. The firm has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

