2,437 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

