239,656 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 239,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.87 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

