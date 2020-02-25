20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,606,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.