20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,182,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,500. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.