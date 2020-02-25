20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 12,529,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,052,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $273.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.