20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes $834,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. 5,324,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

