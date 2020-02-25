20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,089. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

