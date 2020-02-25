20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,333 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 205,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 156,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

