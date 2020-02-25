20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

FTSL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

