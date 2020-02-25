20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 242,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd accounts for approximately 1.5% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

