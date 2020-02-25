20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $777,000 Investment in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 1,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,878. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

