20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $571,000 Investment in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 44,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,067. Ship Finance International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

