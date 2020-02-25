20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $218.90. 3,819,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,326,689. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.57.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

