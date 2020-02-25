20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $758,000 in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter worth $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 395.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 144,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter worth $154,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

