20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $729,000 in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

NYSE ISD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

