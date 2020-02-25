20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.19 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,006. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.