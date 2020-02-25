20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $461,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. 4,079,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.