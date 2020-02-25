20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.90. 11,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,350. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.13 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

