20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,803. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $154.74 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.