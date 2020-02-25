20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,008. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $205.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

