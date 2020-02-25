20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.00. 976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

