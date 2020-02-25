20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,028. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $60.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.