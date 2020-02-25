20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,180 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. 78,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

